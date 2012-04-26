Second Annual YARE Exhibition Opens

Over 120 exhibitors will participate at the 4-day show which takes place around Darsena Europa in the heart of Viareggio harbour. Additional exhibitors, including shipyards and workshops, will be dotted along surrounding streets.

Several of the biggest companies in the yachting industry will be present at Yare, including The Perini Navi Group, who will be offering guided tours of its Perini Navi shipyards in Viareggio and Picchiotti shipyards in La Spezia.

Another key name in attendance will be The Overmarine Group, an Italian Shipyard founded in 1985, who specialise in yacht refits.

Amongst the events taking place during the show will be the Italian Superyacht Forum, focusing on the challenges currently facing the Italian yachting industry. The YARE Exhibition will run from 26th-29th April.