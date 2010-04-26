The Magellan 110 features styling by Pieter Beeldsnijder of PB Design, engineering and naval architecture by Vripack and interior design by Luiz de Basto.



The first Magellan 110 was launched by Kingship in 2007 and due to her success the shipyard has developed this project again with the same experienced team. The new Megallan 110 benefits from a 1.5m extension of the sky lounge, allowing more interior space for the owner.

The superyacht can sleep 10 guests in a spacious master suite and four guest cabins. She is built to Lloyd’s Register, 100 A1 SSC yacht Mono G6, LMC and MCA standards.

Powered by two 3406E DITA Caterpillar engines, the second Magellan can reach 12 knots with a range of 4500 nautical miles.