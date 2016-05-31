“We’re celebrating the sale of the second Mangusta Oceano 42 just a very few days before the first one is launched on Saturday, 4th June,” commented Francesco Frediani, Group Commercial Director.

“When we decided to enter a different market segment to the one in which we have been a leading figure and undisputed leader for many years, we were convinced and also fully aware of the fact we’d be able to play a key role on this market. This further sale, and the interest the model has aroused even before its official presentation at the September boat shows, confirm we are clearly on the right track.”



Designed by Alberto Mancini, the Mangusta Oceano 42 was created to sport modern elegant lines with an objective of bringing the ocean closer to those on board without sacrificing any comfort.

Everything onboard converses with the great outdoors: huge windows in the salon let in copious amounts of natural light, and the glazed transparencies in other areas light them too, increasing the perception of space.

The external area of the deck at bow has been designed with two separate sunbathing areas, with an infinity effect waterfall swimming pool. The glazing on the bottom of the swimming-pool lets light into the Owner suite head located on the underlying deck, creating semi-transparent light. Astern, the hatch also opens to create a platform over the sea featuring a specially furnished beach area.

The interiors have been designed to accommodate up to twelve guests and seven crew members on board, whilst ensuring total privacy and freedom of movement.