Sanlorenzo is one of many leading European yacht builders to be represented by Simpson Marine in Asia. It was only last November that the brokerage had similar success with Sanlorenzo models in Asia, when it confirmed the sale of two SD96 superyachts following a positive debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Now, it is the 44Alloy making waves in Asia.

A 44.5m fast displacement superyacht, the 44Alloy is made entirely from aluminium and is expected to be premiered at Cannes this September. Design studio Zuccon International Project has a longstanding partnership with Sanlorenzo, having worked on both the new SX and the relaunched SD line, and has penned both the exterior and interior of the 44Alloy.

The sporty exterior profile is characterised by distinctive cut-outs in the bulwarks, which have a practical function in providing panoramic views from the main deck. These views are only surpassed by those from the upper deck, where guests are treated to an inviting sky lounge.

A top speed of 22 knots makes the 44Alloy a highly capable fast cruiser, though there are plenty of opportunities to swap high-octane thrills for relaxation on the spacious beach club aft. An innovative master cabin spans over three levels, covering a total of 145 sqm to provide the Owner with unparalleled exclusivity for a yacht of this size. The master suite includes its own private outdoor bow lounge area with a private pool.

Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager, expressed his thrill to be able to share some positive news for the industry. “We are extremely proud of this sale given the current climate and it goes to show the passion of our owners to power forward and enjoy life on the ocean in what are certainly challenging times,” said Stratton. “The client is an experienced yacht owner who sought a state-of-the-art design and a yacht that made the most of the spaces on board. The 44Alloy certainly does this with its unique use of spaces both internally and externally.”

Stratton also acknowledged the wider success of the Sanlorenzo brand in Asia, commenting that the company is “delighted to welcome not one but two of the 44Alloy yachts in Asia in addition to several other Sanlorenzo superyachts already cruising in the region.”

While the industry navigates its way through a tough period, Sanlorenzo and Simpson Marine are proof that there is a brighter future to look forward to. While the Italian shipyard currently has 19 superyachts totalling 50,000m2 in build, the Hong Kong-based brokerage is proving that there continues to be an appetite for business that can survive this test.