Offering everything a potential owner needs, the 36-metre spec yacht is available for delivery in 2018. With a sleek, modernised design characteristic of the third generation yacht builder, the ThirtySix is economic, stylish and comfortable at sea.

Notable design features onboard include a fold-down balcony, creating a seamless transition between inside and outside, and large glass doors to bring light and open views while underway. The exterior areas of the latest project also offer ample room for al-fresco dining or relaxation, as well as a more formal option for dining within.

The sun-deck, reached via the raised wheelhouse or lateral stairs, sports an eight-person Jacuzzi, sun pads and further tables for dining or enjoying a sun-down cocktail with 360 degree views.

The ThirtySix has an aluminium Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF), giving a useful 15 knots cruising speed (16.8 knots max), and containing a transverse ‘garage’ for a 6.25-metre tender, two jetskis, kayaks, seabobs and diving gear. Embarkation may be via the side-opening hatch and the generous open stern beach club platform.

Built from aluminium, in accordance with LY3 code, the Mulder ThirtySix is MCA compliant to open a world of charter opportunities. The owner of the second ThirtySix is still able to customise the yacht at the current stage of build and create their own vision of the ultimate yachting lifestyle.