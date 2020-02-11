With Moran Yacht & Ship representing the buyer as well as supervising the build project, the two parties have worked closely together in customising the yacht to their own preferences and requirements, including their own choice of interior designer - while of course retaining the classic Espen Oino-penned exterior.

The sale marks cause for celebration for both AMELS and Moran for more reasons than one, fittingly taking place a decade after the first project in collaboration of the two parties was delivered.

Sean Moran commented in a statement, “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the team at AMELS for their assistance in the sale of Project WITCHCRAFT and we look forward to working with them throughout the build.”

The sale is testament to the yard’s ability to precisely predict and surpass its clients’ expectations and forecast market climates to an exceptional degree.

“The AMELS 60 is our first time designing a yacht up front,” Espen comments, “so it’s very satisfying to see the positive response from clients. It’s an extremely well-optimised design. Together with the AMELS team we invested a lot of time fine-tuning, really looking back at the Limited Editions past, talking to clients. We were very aligned with AMELS and I think that shows in the result.”

The philosophy behind the AMELS 60 range combines an exceptionally popular design with the ability to fully customise a bespoke interior to the Owner’s personal character. Complete with all of the exceptional features of a superyacht of its stature, including a large sun deck and swim platform, as well as an impressive Owners Suite balcony, Espen Oino has also befitted the AMELS 60 with large main deck windows to ensure a light, airy and voluminous feel to her interiors.