Select Charter Services, managed by Jacqui Lockhart and Alex Garro, continues to offer a complete personalised service for charter and charter management to a select group of clients from their office in Villefranche sur Mer, France.

The charter management service has been appointed the central agent for the Heesen 44m San Bernardo, recently launched in Holland. After the first trip with her owner, San Bernardo will be available for charter in the Mediterranean in September and October 2010 prior to heading to the Caribbean for the winter.

Her weekly charter rate is 160,000 per week, with a warm and friendly cruise with captain James Laing and his crew.

Also to join the Select Charter Fleet is the immaculate 45 motor yacht Fathom, built in 2007 and interior design by the well known Zeff Design studio. M/Y Fathom will be available in the Bahamas until October 2010 and then from late November 2010 in the Caribbean.

Fathom offers a spectacular boutique design interior with an experience captain and crew keen to take guests cruising in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.