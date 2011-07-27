With more than 250 million new cyber security threats emerging in 2010, this opportunity comes at a critical time for the superyacht sector. Many owners are placing themselves at personal and professional risk through inadequate secure protection across the whole of their onboard network.

“Cyber security threats can effect networks anywhere in the world, regardless of whether you are on land or at sea. Worryingly, they can take a variety of forms. This means no network onboard a yacht is immune from criminal hacking, not even the navigation system itself,” John Hodder, Head of SELEX Elsag Yacht Technologies comments. “Yacht Technologies’ integrated system solutions are unique. They offer a highly robust infrastructure designed and maintained too be resilient against cyber security threats. Not only do these system solutions include the design and configuration of security into the entire onboard network from day one but now, thanks to the Cyber SOC, they also include a range of uniquely embedded cyber security services.”

The Cyber SOC will offer owners and operators 24 hours global remote monitoring services to defend against cyber security threats, proactively address security issues before they become damaging and provide a continuous analysis of network traffic and system and user behaviours to ensure total safety.

John Hodder concludes, “Yacht Technologies will provide the superyacht industry the same level of security and resilience as required by Government departments, commercial enterprises and critical national infrastructure providers. This will be supplied through the provision and management of secure systems solutions for navigation, communications and entertainment operations.”

Yacht Technologies will be unveiling full details of its new and uniquely embedded cyber security solutions, along with the market-leading capabilities of the Cyber SOC, on its stand in the Darse Sud tent (Number: QS8O) on the first day of the show, 21st September 2011.