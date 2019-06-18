The sleek silhouette of Samhan is one to be envied. With an interior and exterior by Stefano Righini, a curated experience of contemporary sophistication and intimate minimalism is achieved from the inside out. Welcoming 10 guests in sumptuous comfort, Samhan’s five luxurious ensuite double cabins, plus accommodation for nine crew, draws the perfect balance of functionality and ocean luxury. Her stylish VIP cabins are just the relinquished respite for guests, while her enviable owner’s suite offers a spacious base which includes both an office and his and hers bathrooms. The added extra? Guest accommodation is accessed via a staircase aft of the wheelhouse, ensuring privacy is paramount for its new guests.

Style for M/Y Samhan remains equally as imperative as her speed. Showcasing this ethos best is the large and inviting main saloon located on the main deck. It displays a neutral colour palette, relaxed lounge seating, and a bar perfect for entertaining from sunrise to sunset. The pleasure of a newly upgraded entertainment system is just the prelude to her stand out feature; her unique cinema room with 4K screen, expansive enough to accommodate all guests for cosy cinema evenings at sea.

Her deck space continues to impress. Whether dining al fresco at sunset, or approaching a horizon (at what feels like the speed of light), no space on deck is wasted. The fly bridge for example, operates as a central hub for soaking up the landscape, while the open aft deck features a serving bar and full dining table for up to 10 guests. Connecting directly with the swimming platform, as well as the forward lounge and dining area on the bow, the experience on board Samhan is seamless.

Aside from her plush, elegant interiors, the power and performance of Samhan is really her selling point. Powered by triple MTU 16V 4000 M90 engines, with low hours, the vessel clocks impressive maximum speeds of 40 knots, cruising at 30 knots, with a comfortable range of 600nm. Not only this, her shallow draft of 1.5m ensures access to almost any anchorage globally. Whether hopping across the island paradise of The Bahamas, (with her inclusive jet skis and other water equipment) or speeding across Mediterranean islets, in true Mangusta form. she does this with sleek modernism; a spectacle at sea.

M/Y Samhan is currently asking for $17,500,000 with all enquiries directed to Richard Gray at IYC London.