After leaving Savona on January 20th, Serenity sailed across the Mediterranean Sea, passing Messina and reaching the Suez Canal (Port Side) for a getaway into the Read Sea a week later. Stopping briefly in Salalah in Oman on February 5th, she arrived in Dubai on the 9th completing a 4,500 mile journey.

With her exterior profile and layout designed by Luca Vallebona, Serenity is a yacht with striking style which is complemented by her beautiful interior created by Dubai-based interior designer Fatema Almaidan.

The SF40 line was engineered to reflect a new approach to providing clean and well-balanced design together with a new ideation behind internal and external volumes. This evolutionary step for Mondo Marine was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show and is now a highly anticipated member of the 2016 Dubai International Boat Show.

At the end of the Dubai International Boat Show, Serenity will leave for a week Persian and Oman Gulf tour, reaching Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman.