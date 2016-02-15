Serenity Yacht Makes First Transcontinental Voyage
The first of the Mondomarine SF40 line of superyachts, Serenity, has made its first transcontinental voyage after journeying from its home in Savona, Italy to the docks of Dubai in preparation for the 2016 Dubai International Boat Show.
After leaving Savona on January 20th, Serenity sailed across the Mediterranean Sea, passing Messina and reaching the Suez Canal (Port Side) for a getaway into the Read Sea a week later. Stopping briefly in Salalah in Oman on February 5th, she arrived in Dubai on the 9th completing a 4,500 mile journey.
With her exterior profile and layout designed by Luca Vallebona, Serenity is a yacht with striking style which is complemented by her beautiful interior created by Dubai-based interior designer Fatema Almaidan.
The SF40 line was engineered to reflect a new approach to providing clean and well-balanced design together with a new ideation behind internal and external volumes. This evolutionary step for Mondo Marine was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show and is now a highly anticipated member of the 2016 Dubai International Boat Show.
At the end of the Dubai International Boat Show, Serenity will leave for a week Persian and Oman Gulf tour, reaching Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman.