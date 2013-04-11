The designer’s preliminary sketches worked with the brief, adding several different solutions to the project which allows the owner or guest a much wider use of space available and also making it possible for the yacht reach the distance of much larger vessels.

Due to this use of space, a touch and go helicopter pad can be found on the yacht as well as a slightly bigger than usual tender; in fact, it’s this solution which allowed for increased space availability onboard. Storing tenders on either side of the main deck, frees up the aft part of the boat, so this could act as a beach club, a sauna area or it could also be the garage for additional toys: there is also the possibility to set up an area dedicated to the storage for a small Triton submarine.

Besides the challenge of creating a true ocean going vessel on a smaller platform, the yacht was created to be suitable for exploration in cold climates as well as hot: this explains why, in one of the various layout proposals all the yacht’s spaces has been made accessible without the need, for guests, to go through the external areas. The aft area, for instance, could be accessed through a corridor located on the lower deck which goes through the engine room space: a very good solution for extreme climates.

Any potential owner will be provided with a yacht which is ideal for extended living, and maintains upmost comfort and safety in any condition. The layout plan offers the guest four double cabins, a VIP cabin, while a full deck is entirely dedicated to the Owner, with a huge cabin looking forward through big windows and with a huge terrace overlooking the bow area. Other details that enrich the project are a luxurious sky lounge, a generous aft deck with a spa pool on the upper deck.