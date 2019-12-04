Arience is a yacht built for a connoisseur - a true classic, she is the perfect example of best in class Northern European building and continues to storm the charter market as one of the highest pedigree yachts in her size category.

Featuring an exterior design penned by the esteemed Reymond Langton, Arience is recognisable for her sweeping steel and aluminium lines. The interior, also the work of Langton’s studio, benefits from a meticulous application of materials from leather walls to crocodile tabletops, while standout aspects of the design include a central glass elevator providing access to all five decks.

What is striking about Arience is her capacity, which matches that of a yacht in the 70-75m category in terms of gross tonnage. This incredible volume is certainly utilised to its full potential, providing ultimate luxury for the 12 guests on board.

Seven exquisite staterooms accommodate the 12 guests, comprising of a master suite, VIP suite, three doubles and two twin rooms. Each stateroom boasts full entertainment centres, television and en-suite bathroom for a homely feel.

Such an important part of the charter experience is the service provided on board by the Captain and their crew. This is something that Cecil Wright believe sets Arience apart from other options on the market, outlined by the brokerage’s comment on the yacht. “She is led by the enthusiastic and massively experience Captain Dean Pilatti and supported by the talented Chef Dean Harrison, interior team led by Lizzie or Jasmin and an eager watersports deck crew armed with brand new water toys.”

Having a dedicated and friendly crew who know the yacht’s cruising areas like the back of their hands enhances the experience, getting the most out of the charter. This, combined with the design pedigree of Reymond Langton and the German engineering of A&R, make Arience the standout charter vessel available this winter.