The 2005 Heesen-built yacht made its way from Antigua Island, braving heavy weather, before arriving at the Dutch yard to begin its substantial make-over.

The refit will include a full re-spray of the hull as well as a new MOB crane. It also includes a full maintenance of the vessel’s bathing platform and generators, as well as a several other minor repairs.

A highly trained team of specialists, led by Project Manager Jacob de Boer, will work on the yacht, with an expected completion date of just six weeks.

Alongside M/Y Seven Sins, Icon Yachts is also currently refitting M/Y Rahil, which is almost finalised.

Seven Sins is currently under charter management of Yachting Partners International.