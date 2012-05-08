Seven Sins Arrives at Icon Yachts for Extensive Refit
Icon Yachts has proudly announced that Seven Sins, the 42m motor yacht, has arrived at their facilities in Harlingen, the Netherlands, for an extensive refit.
The 2005 Heesen-built yacht made its way from Antigua Island, braving heavy weather, before arriving at the Dutch yard to begin its substantial make-over.
The refit will include a full re-spray of the hull as well as a new MOB crane. It also includes a full maintenance of the vessel’s bathing platform and generators, as well as a several other minor repairs.
A highly trained team of specialists, led by Project Manager Jacob de Boer, will work on the yacht, with an expected completion date of just six weeks.
Alongside M/Y Seven Sins, Icon Yachts is also currently refitting M/Y Rahil, which is almost finalised.
Seven Sins is currently under charter management of Yachting Partners International.