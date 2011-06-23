Sunset Heaven was created by Christopher Seymour, an Australian designer with an eye for detail who attracted a lot of attention after his original 122m concept for M/Y Alpine. Sunset Heaven is a concept which has produced an innovative style with an efficient hull due to its plum bow which extends the waterline to improve the displacement/length ratio.

The superfine entry creates less resistance, the spray chine reduces wetted surface area and creates a small amount of lift, and even the anchors are hidden to help improve the flow of water and air; all working together with the diesel-electric propulsion, coupled with pod-drive units, which then helps to increase the vessels overall efficiency and long-range distance.

Her interior layout was created in a way which offers owners, guests and crew a pleasurable and ergonomically friendly cruise. The first deck houses the VIP and Special Guest suites, the main dining area, and lounge for the guests to sit back and relax at sea, with fold out balconies on the two VIP suites.

Below deck, the crew will benefit from a well-appointed accommodation area, mess, lounge, and main kitchen; offering an increase of crew space from 15% to 30%, which basically allows the crew to enjoy the entire bottom deck space.

The Owner’s Deck creates a sense of exclusivity by keeping it private and only accessible to appropriate guests on board. The front part of the superstructure will house the Main/Owner’s suite, with great open views of the ocean landscape. Behind will be a large lounge, dining and private bar area alongside a second kitchen located on the deck to make dining more efficient.

The Owner’s deck will not only have its own spa, lounges and a bar on either side on the back deck, but a pool and sun chairs on the front deck for more private family/friends time. When the sun goes down the front deck can be cleared for private party, functions, or for special dinners. And to make the Owner/VIP’s 100% happy, a helipad is also on the front deck for that little extra convenience.

The bridge deck will not allow guests into the actual bridge, but allow all guests access to enjoy lounging out on its back deck and taking in the views on its sides and front deck.

The top deck will have a spa, lounge, inside bar, back deck lounge, with a bar on either side for further enjoying the spectacular views.

Sunset Heaven holds an arsenal of superyacht toys, towards the stern will house the two main tenders, one RIB for all the fun and games of wake boarding, tubing, skiing, etc. In the back garage will have space for three jet skis, underwater scooters, and with the necessary equipment to have a good snorkel and diving experience, two small sailing dinghies will also be on offer in the tender garage. The second tender will be a custom designed tender by Christopher Seymour with similar styling to Sunset Heaven.