The dramatic increase can be attributed to the general air of positivity that now pervades the industry after several years of doom and gloom. Quite simply, people are buying again and no-one is epitomising that trend more than Worth Avenue Yachts.

We sat down with Shannon McCoy, Head of Business Development at Worth Avenue Yachts, ahead of the lavish Masquarade Ball on-board the 190 foot M/Y Mi Sueno to hear more about their recent activities and find out the key to their dramatic success.

“It’s not just charter that we do,” she clarified. “We do new construction we do brokerage we do retail charter. But the biggest difference is that whole team concept. We started with six visionaries, six really strong core people who have been in the industry for many years, taken that one core approach where it’s not just one broker you work with, it’s a whole faceted team.

“Each team member brings a unique perspective, a unique personality, and also a unique skill set, and so we combine all of that so that at all times we’re looking to give the client the best experience that’s out there by pulling everybody together and always being there for them.”

She continued: “This is my 15th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and I’m on Cloud 9 today. I haven’t seen many of my team this show and had the ability to speak to them directly because the good news is they’re all busy with buyers. People are spending again.”

