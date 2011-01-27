Doug Sharp designed this vessel modelled on the proportions of the traditional sportfisher, using an unbroken sweeping sheerline running from the high bow to the low stern and an accentuated long foredeck and superstructure which makes its stand near the aft of the yacht.

Sharp Design and Evolution Yachts have taken an ‘organic’ inspiration from the ocean and combined it with the smooth and flowing style that a sportfisher yacht can often feature. The normally long slim hull form of the sportfisher style is drawn to a finer point forward of the yacht with the plumb stem making a sharp entry for smoother cruising.

Due to the smooth cruising offered through her plumb bow, this concept is anticipated to achieve a powerful top speed of 33 knots with an economical cruising speed of 20 knots through two MTU 20V 4000hp diesel engines.

This particular design comes with a stainless steel cap to give her a delightfully retro look, somewhat reminiscent of the early commuter yacht style which compliments her organic curves and art-deco lines found in the superstructure.

Designed to accommodate 10 guests alongside 9 crew members, this 53m sportfisher come superyacht concept offers a generous amount of well appointed internal space alongside areas to relax in the sun and entertain guests.

