The defining design elements of Project Moonstone is the special faceted lighting effects that run across the hull. These triangular panels are designed to reflect the water, play with the sun and create a constant motion in light.

Digitally programmed LED lights also mean that those on board can create a personalised light show from their mobile device. All technology has been tested, making Moonstone a proven and feasible project for any owner to build.

Moonstone’s distinctive technology, style and profile were created to originally harbour white faceted triangular lights, evolving naturally to take on colour and offer an opportunity of a yacht that changes to suit your surroundings and mood, even allowing the use of video and imagery or camouflage.

The people behind the light show concept is Temeloy Advanced Lighting Design, incorporating next gen lighting innovations into a superyacht with the Dutch design and build team Pieter Van Geest and Oceanco.

The yacht itself has an entire owner’s deck, gym and spa area, a cinema and a helicopter pad. The exterior areas are vast, with an interior layout that also offers uninterrupted 360° views in a sky deck lounge.

Side platforms forward give access to water toys and rescue tenders, while aft side platforms allow access to two main guest tenders and an outdoor lounge play area. The yacht will be PYC classed for more than 12 guests.