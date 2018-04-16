Recently launched in November last year, Shoreside Support is in no doubt one of the fasting growing superyacht provisioners the industry has to offer.

With top yachting destinations served under their name including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New England and Palm Beach hand-in-hand with some of the most beloved vessels to date including Savannah, Lionheart and Here Comes The Sun, there was no surprise Monaco were to step onboard the company’s ethos.

Shoreside Support offers a bespoke service using high-quality products with the importance of sustainability and product integrity at the forefront of their mind.

Working closely with farmers and vendors to deliver the most delicious, localised food sources such as meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, micro greens, edible flowers, caviar, truffles, foie gras as well as beverages and galley equipment for yacht owners, guests and crew, supported by an utmost professional service.

Founder and CEO of Shoreside Support, Tommy Baldwin III, comments on the success of their global expansion into the Monaco market, “My customers have expressed keen interest in relying on Shoreside Support for their Mediterranean season. The need for our clients to be able to entrust Shoreside Support in all of their favorite destinations was immediately apparent, with the Mediterranean being at the top of most wish lists. I’m proud that the company’s growth has allowed us to get to this stage of expansion so soon...”

With Monaco Yacht Show soon approaching later this year, Shoreside Support will be in high demand!