Silencio's owner was understandably delighted with the result of his first participation in the Cup: "We've got an amazing crew, an amazing spirit on board, thanks to the captain and the tactician Dawn Riley and all the crew we did a great job, but above all we had a lot of fun. Six months ago we had never raced and we were unlucky at the Bucket but now you are going to start hearing more about Silencio. This is the start of a love story between the Cup and us! I'm very proud of the crew."



The owner of P2 was pleased with his boat's performance, commenting on his return to the docks: "It was a well-run and enjoyable regatta and I certainly appreciate Perini Navi's innovative spirit in building a fast, competitive boat."



"The event was a resounding success, as always," commented YCCS Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo, "and despite the weather not being perfect, the YCCS Race Committee was able to get these majestic sailing boats racing on two out of three days. The YCCS now has a solid reputation as an organizer of superyacht regattas, however the sight of 15 Perini Navi yachts together on the water remains breathtaking. I hope to see many of these yachts at our next event for superyachts at our base in Virgin Gorda in the spring."



"We are delighted to be here with you to celebrate the conclusion of the fifth Perini Navi Cup," commented Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of Perini Navi, "which this year coincides with our 30th anniversary. I can think of no better way to celebrate a moment that reminds us all how our brand has grown over the years. Our thanks go to the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, all the owners, the crews and sponsors and all of the people who worked to make the event a success. Special thanks must go to Fabio Perini who made all of this possible."

For full results, final overall classifications, live tracking details and special trophy breakdowns, you can either visit perininavi.it or yccs.it.