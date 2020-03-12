“For a long time, we have been looking to bring a change into this industry,” says Tommaso Chiabra, CEO and Founder of Royal Yacht Brokers. “It is a contradiction to be sailing and seeing this beautiful natural paradise while ruining the environment at the same.”

Monaco-based Royal Yacht Brokers has become a trailblazer in pursuing a true green luxury experience, and in Silent Yachts they have found a partner that delivers on their philosophy. The yacht builder, with a shipyard in Italy, is the first to globally distribute a motor yacht entirely operated on power generated by solar panels.

Through high-efficiency solar panels and light-weight lithium batteries, Silent Yachts have built vessels that can cruise up to 100 miles a day without fuel, permanently and for weeks featuring virtually unlimited range. This is a far cry from conventional motor yachts powered by diesel or gas engines, which also often rely on generators to power household appliances. Instead, the solar power generated onboard Silent Yachts’ creations can power both the propulsion and household appliances.

For the environment, this means that the Silent catamarans can run emission-free and require significantly less maintenance than traditional motor yachts as the panels have a 25-year warranty. For guests, this enhances the luxury sailing experience by eliminating distracting engine noise while still being able to power all the onboard features needed to ensure that the getaway is well-enjoyed.

This progress may well pave the way for similar platforms to be considered on larger vessels. The commitment of both Royal Yacht Brokers and Silent Yachts instils confidence that the industry is heading in the right direction when it comes to caring for the environment without sacrificing the luxury that defines the superyacht experience.