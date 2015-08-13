Built by German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, the sloop sail custom vessel, which is a firm favourite of the Camper & Nicholsons charter fleet, successfully steered her way through the epic 24 month adventure to arrive back in Palm Beach, Florida last month.

Her achievement is attributed in large part to the yacht’s unique SWATH (small water plane twin hull) design, which provided a stable platform and long range to help her crew safely negotiate notoriously difficult and unpredictable crossings such as the Atlantic and Pacific.

Launched in 2008, Silver Cloud has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, a beam of 17.80m (58'4"ft) and a 4.10m (13'5"ft) draft. She is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect, as well as bow thrusters to allow for more manoeuvrability at low speeds.

She offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 2 suites, plus up to 8 crew. Silver Cloud now joins an elite troupe of yachts to have successfully circumnavigated the globe, the first of which was Spray - a sloop that was sailed around the world alone by Captain Joshua Slocum at the end of the 19th century.