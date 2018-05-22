This semi-displacement motor yacht is a pinnacle example of Delta Marine construction, stemming from a long line of 37-metre vessels with a classically-styled profile and ample spaces throughout both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The interior layout of Silver Oak Cellars comprises of four luxury cabins including a master suite, a VIP suite on the main deck and two doubles for up to eight guests. All cabins feature cutting-edge entertainment features and en-suite bathrooms.

The aft deck features a full wet bar which can serve as an all weather al fresco dining space, where glass sliding windows enclose the space and allow air conditioning or heating.

Guests have an extensive choice of relaxation onboard the 37.2-metre superyacht including the full-beam skylounge on the third deck featuring a fully equipped wet bar, ice maker and entertainment centre featuring a large screen Toshiba television set. Furthermore, aft on this deck is an outdoor seating area with table and barbecue grill.

SOC, now named Lanida, was built in 1997 by the US shipyard Delta Marine with a refit in 2013. She will undergo another refit through the summer before joining the RJC Yachts charter fleet.