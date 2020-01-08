Established in 1984, Hong Kong-based Simpson Marine is the largest Brokerage in Asia and this year has been celebrating its 35th anniversary. The expansion of its Fairline Yachts partnership, a superyacht brand that was only added to Simpson Marine’s portfolio in 2018, is a fitting way to mark the anniversary.

British yacht builder Fairline Yachts has built its brand on values of power, performance and comfort. Now internationally recognised for its stylish and award-winning range of yachts, the brand has become and important addition to Simpson Marine’s portfolio and distribution network within Asia, joining the likes of Sanlorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts and Beneteau.

Since entering into a partnership with Italian designer Alberto Mancini in 2016, Fairline Yachts has released three stunning Mancini designed ranges. Having gained valuable experience working with the world’s most renowned shipyards, Mancini drew inspiration from mega yacht designs to deliver elegance and powerful performance on the models, which include flagship yacht Squadron 68.

David Walder, Fairline Sales Manager at Simpson Marine, has welcomed an expansion which reacts to a growing client demand. “Customers and yacht owners alike love the Fairline brand,” said Walder, “and the global boating community is familiar with this premium UK yacht builder which is reputed for its high-quality finish, attention to detail and exceptional woodwork throughout.”

Even for a company with such a monopoly of the market within Asia, this move signals exciting development and growth for Simpson Marine and the return is already being seen. “Extending Simpson Marine’s representation of Fairline Yachts within North and South East Asia makes perfect sense as it is a natural progression for us as a regional company,” added Walder. “We already have enquiries coming in from across the region, and we are looking forward to taking Fairline into a new, and triumphantly successful, chapter for the brand here in Asia.”

This partnership is being driven by shared values and a commitment to high standards of craftsmanship, something that is propelling both companies to success in Asia. “Fairline is one of the most prestigious motor yacht brands in the world with a strong British heritage, highly reputed craftmanship and magnificent interiors,” said Simpson Marine Group General Manager, Richard Allen. Such enthusiasm for the partnership was shared by Dennis de Roos, Commercial Director of Fairline. “Simpson Marine is a fantastic partner for Fairline in Asia, holding company values that are perfectly aligned with our own,” said de Roos.

With such mutual appreciation and optimism for a growing partnership, we are sure to see exciting developments from the highly reputed British superyacht brand in Asia