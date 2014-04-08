As part of a new multi-year partnership agreement, Simpson Marine will open a dedicated sales office in the capital, Beijing as well as becoming the exclusive dealer for Azimut Grande yachts across the whole of China. The dealer will also launch new service facilities for Azimut Owners in Tianjin, the largest coastal city in Northern China.

The agreement builds on the company’s long-established partnership with Azimut, the leading Italian luxury yacht brand. Simpson Marine has now represented Azimut Yachts in Asia for 27 years and has played a key role in building its reputation as the number one luxury yacht brand in the Asian market.

As a result of the deal ,Simpson Marine, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will continue to represent Azimut Yachts as exclusive dealer in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan provinces in China and will additionally become Azimut’s exclusive dealer in the capital, Beijing and the coastal city of Tianjin.

Mike Simpson, Managing Director of Simpson Marine, said: “We see this partnership agreement as a great opportunity for us to expand and consolidate Simpson Marine’s and Azimut’s presence in China. Azimut and Simpson Marine are long time partners, and this milestone will see that partnership go from strength to strength. As interest in the yachting lifestyle continues to grow in China, we believe it is important that we have a presence in China’s capital city to support yacht buyers in this key market. We look forward to working closely with Azimut in the coming years to build on our past success and maintain Azimut’s leading position in this highly competitive market.”

In addition Simpson Marine will become the exclusive dealer for Azimut Grande yachts across the whole of China. This appointment reflects the Dealer’s proven expertise in large yacht sales and reflects the growing importance of the Azimut Grande collection to the China market.

Marco Valle, Azimut Yachts Sales Director, said “I am extremely pleased with the renewal and enlargement of the contract with Simpson Marine, one of Azimut Yachts’ historical partners who, for more than 27 years have been working with us in this huge and complex market. Simpson Marine has been a real ambassador for Azimut in Asia. The number of Azimut yachts already present in the area and the strong appeal of our brand in China, have helped build Azimut into the leading brand in the market. Offering strong local presence and support is a requirement that we can readily satisfy through our direct offices and with our partnership with Simpson Marine.”