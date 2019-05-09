The completion of SYS represented a proud moment for Simpson Marine, who have celebrated 35 years in business this year. They encountered multiple successes, with the company’s record-breaking fleet of 16 yachts from the world’s leading brands resulting in four sales confirmed at the Show and several more under negotiation.

Simpson’s impressive line-up included three brokerage yachts and several notable premieres including the Sanlorenzo SD126, Sanlorenzo SL86, Lagoon SEVENTY 7, Lagoon 40 and the Aquila 36. Meanwhile, the Sanlorenzo SD126 and SL86 made their Asia Premieres.

In addition to the impressive display, Simpson Marine presented an imposing fleet of Gran Turismo sport cruisers – the Gran Turismo 40, 46 and 50 – and two-day cruisers, the Antares 8 and Flyer 7.7. Lagoon Catamarans also had a strong presence, bringing four yachts including the flagship Lagoon Seventy 7, Lagoon 40 and the bestselling Lagoon 450F and 50 (which sold at the show).

One yacht that caused a particular stir was catamaran Aquila 36, which was named winner of the ‘Multihull of the Year’ Award by Multicoques Magazine. Her design is tailored to various purposes, including family days, cruises with friends and fishing trips, and also gives an insight into the newly presented Aquila 32, which will be ready to debut in Asia in the summer.

In addition to the new yachts, Simpson Marine presented three central listings, including a Grand Soleil 54, a 40m Lürssen and an Azimut 80, that found its new owner at the show.

Richard Allan has made the following comments: “We are proud to have sold four yachts at the show with flowing enquiries and ongoing negotiations thereafter. The increase in yacht ownership and our results at the Singapore Yacht Show is a good representation of Simpson Marine’s network and our strong representation of the world’s most prestigious yachting brands – we are committed to bringing in a variety of luxury yachts to cater for all different needs and desires of the Asian market.”

Their success at SYS is only the latest in a string of successes from Simpson Marine; the brokerage has gone from strength to strength in the Southeast Asian region in recent years. We look forward to reporting on the regional launches and exciting new models that will be held throughout Asia in Spring and Summer 2019.