The Phuket-based show, which is the first Asian yacht exhibition of 2019, presented the perfect platform for Simpson Marine’s strong fleet of nine. The brokerage, which was founded in Hong Kong and has long headed the Asian market, emerged as a leading exhibitor, bringing a varied fleet including mono and multihulls ranging from 9-27m. These were displayed to a great reception and several sales, with more expected to follow.

Most notably, the Simpson Marine collection entailed a Monte Carlo Yachts 86 as the fleet flagship and a Monte Carlo Yachts 70 available for immediate delivery. They also presented a Monte Carlo Yachts 65, Gran Turismo 50, Gran Turisom 46 and Oceansi 51.1 as Thailand Premieres, and a Lagoon 43, Aquila 44 and Flyer 8.8 also graced the ranks.

The charter division for Simpson Marine also had a successful show, with high levels of interest expressed and numerous charters booked across the course of four days. Stars of the show included the new Flyer 8.8 and Lagoon 42, but the entire fleet of luxurious catamarans, motoryachts and superyachts available for charter with Simpson Marine attracted a great deal of enquiry.

"As the biggest exhibitor at the Thailand Yacht Show, Simpson Marine once again displayed a wide scope of yachts suitable for various audiences and usage plans, from the world's most reputable brands," says Richard Allen, Group General Manager. "We were also pleased to present the Sanlorenzo superyacht lounge, with Nick Stratton from Sanlorenzo Asia at the show providing support. Our team also promoted the company's wide range of services, particularly the Yacht Charter and Yacht Care/Service divisions.”

Simpson Marine have expressed their encouragement at the growth of the Thai market. The show is firm proof that the country is a huge growth area, and that more and more Asia-based owners are buying into the yachting lifestyle. “Having looked after several thousand boat owners over the past 35 years, there is no one better to look after Asia's owners and buyers than Simpson Marine,” Mr Allen continued.

Fresh from the show’s success, we are expecting great things from Simpson Marine and from the Southeast Asian market!