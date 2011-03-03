The Singapore Yacht Show 2011 will act as the perfect stage for key industry exhibitors from across the globe to penetrate a new and emerging market whilst showcasing some of the world’s finest modern and classically styled superyachts.

Amongst the superyachts anchored at the ONE°15 Marina in Sentosa Cove will be the elegant 57m sailing schooner SY Montinge, one of the largest sailing yachts in the world available for charter, which will be based in South East Asia for 2011.

Another signature superyacht on display at the show will be the sophisticated 33m motor yacht Nymphaea which after an 8-month refit now boasts a magnificent and stylish interior. Also showing off an exquisite modern interior is the 37m SY Aleph, a traditional Phinsi sailing yacht which will make its debut at the show. Unique to Asia this yacht has not been seen at any other show in the world.

The list of Exhibitors at the show include a host of world leading yacht builders, brokers and designers; expert yacht builders at the show include shipyards like Jade Yachts from Taiwan, showcasing their recently completed 95’ Jade Explorer. Sanlorenzo will be representing their prestigious Italian shipyard and offering advice on constructing world-class yachts, Gulf Craft will be promoting Middle Eastern construction methods by displaying their 25m Majesty 88 alongside attending flagships from companies such as Azimut, Raja Laut and Prout International.

The Singapore Yacht Show has also confirmed two new partners for the show, pairing with prestigious automobile companies BMW and Rolls-Royce Cars Singapore which have come onboard to compliment the show as official car and gala dinner sponsors respectively. VIP guests can enjoy complimentary transfers in the latest editions of the BMW 5 and 7 Series, and catch a preview of the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Ghost at the gala dinner.

Andy Treadwell, Managing Director of Informa Yacht Group, commented: “With a range of world-class yachts, boat builders and marine partners lined-up, the Singapore Yacht Show will provide visitors and delegates with a selection of the very best in luxury yachting.

“We are delighted to be welcoming BMW and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore as partners and thank them for their support. With such a strong programme of content in store for the show we hope that it will lay the foundations for developing the superyacht industry in the region for years to come.”