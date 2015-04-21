Some 70 exhibitors and over 3,000 high net worth individuals are also due to arrive in Singapore for the exclusive three-day show show which will feature some of the world’s most renowned motor and sailing yachts.

Taking place in an exhibition and marina facility located in the ONE°15 Marina Club, the show will bring together global yacht builders, brokers, interior designers, luxury goods and service providers, naval architects, consultants and marina developers, keen to build relationships with, and seek advice from, each other.

According to the official website, the show “epitomises luxury lifestyle, bringing together world-class yachts, glamorous parties, high-end entertaining, and an enviable range of prestige products and brands – supercars, fine dining, beautiful timepieces, hand-crafted jewellery and some of the region’s most luxurious waterside properties.”

For the first time this year, the show will be hosting a live auction of collectibles, modern and contemporary art, jewellery, investment-grade gemstones and watches with Lucanna - Singapore’s first local boutique auction house.

The Singapore Yacht Show takes place from 23rd – 26th April.