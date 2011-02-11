Come Spring, Singapore will play host to a fleet of magnificent superyachts when the first ever Singapore Yacht Show launches from 8-10 April 2011 at the exclusive ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove.

The Informa Yacht Group, organisers of premier events like the Monaco Yacht Show, World Superyacht Forum and the Superyacht Cups, has introduced a brand new event to the calendar; as well as pointing a spotlight onto the Asian luxury yachting market.

With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau, Informa has promised to bring together an international visitor audience of Asia’s ultra high-net-worth individuals and all the key representatives of the region’s luxury yachting industry.

The 2011 Singapore Yacht Show will therefore act as the perfect stage for local and regional exhibitors as well as international industry players to showcase their fleet or products to a burgeoning Asian market, hungry for high-end luxury products.

Andy Treadwell, Managing Director of the Informa Yacht Group, commented on the expanding market in Asia, saying, “We are convinced that the market for superyachts in Asia could develop considerably over the next few years, and we want to play our part in driving that development. Singapore is a highly strategic and influential business centre in the very heart of Asia, providing a perfect venue for the show and a first-class hub for the future of the large-yacht industry in this region. The venue, ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove has the ideal setting to host this ultra luxurious event.”

Andy continues, “By playing host to such a world-class event involving the global industry’s key decision-makers, the Singapore Yacht Show will create history on many levels for Singapore and will be a major boost to the local and regional boating and lifestyle industries”.

With details soon to emerge on the superyachts attending the event, the 2011 Singapore Yacht Show is set to attract shipyards, brokers, designers, naval architects and a fleet of 25m+ luxury yachts to one of the most beautiful regions in the world.

Superyachts.com interviewed CEO of Informa Yacht Group, Peter Rigby, at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show - to watch this interview, click here.