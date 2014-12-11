The founder of Virgin Group Ltd received the prestigious award at the 2014 Spear’s Wealth Management Awards, which celebrates the success and innovations of high net worth individuals and wealth managers across the previous year.

The judges, Anna Josse of Prism the Gift Fund and Randi Weaver of Good Giving Global, chose Branson to recognise his vast contributions to charitable causes.

Speaking after the ceremony, Vienna Eleuteri, VSY Sustainability Manager, said: “We are very proud to have sponsored this important Award. Along with product and process innovation, we urgently need to make fundamental changes to business models – and the systems that support them – to meet our current and future sustainability challenges.

“Companies and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to use their unique foresight and influence to lead the way to better business models for others and to catalyse broader systems change. None better than Sir Richard Branson represents this opportunity.”

Present at the event to collect the award was Sir Richard Branson’s daughter Isabella.