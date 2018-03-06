With renowned studios Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering responsible for the exterior design and Cor D Rover in charge of interior design, this is a new collaboration between yard and studio revealing a new yacht model.

Based on the shipyard’s best-selling model, the Sirena 64, exterior designer & architect German Frers explains that, “The new larger member of the fleet represents a continuation of the design and building program, the hull characteristics and design are an evolution of her smaller sister: low resistance and a sea kindly hull that performs efficiently and with a minimum of fuel consumption through all speed ranges.”

As a result of her glass fibre hull and carbon superstructure, the Sirena 85 guarantees both lightweight and solidity for a winning combination.

Further, Cor D Rover enhances the yacht's features in a subtle yet dynamic way; blurring the inside and outside of the yacht, utilising floor to ceiling windows to further highlight the rich mahogany interior.

“Our interior design philosophy is based upon an inseparable link between the inside and the outside of the yacht,” explains Rover, “nothing brings nature more into our designs than these large windows. Daylight brightens up the unique, luxurious and comfortable interiors and makes you feel as if you are on board a superyacht.”

Though the launch date of Sirena 85 is yet to be confirmed, we await updates of this super sleek superyacht that's tipped to unmissable.