Superyacht Sis W sleeps up to 12 guests in five cabins. Accommodation comprises a main deck master suite, with an adjacent cabin ideal for children, with bunk beds and a separate bathroom; two double cabins and two staterooms.



The superyacht features classic exterior lines, with spacious decks offering a spa hot tub; ample seating and sunbathing areas.

Inside, Sis W boasts a outstanding craftsmanship and wood finishes. The formal dining area seats up to 10 guests, and the skylounge offers an ideal entertainment area.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Sis W can reach a top speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots.



Superyacht Sis W was listed with an asking price of $14.95 million.