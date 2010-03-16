Sis W yacht sold by Burger and Sparkman & Stephens
Motor yacht Sis W has been sold by Burger Boat Company and Rex Herbert from Sparkman & Stephens. The 38.7m yacht was built by Burgert Boat Company in 2003.
Superyacht Sis W sleeps up to 12 guests in five cabins. Accommodation comprises a main deck master suite, with an adjacent cabin ideal for children, with bunk beds and a separate bathroom; two double cabins and two staterooms.
The superyacht features classic exterior lines, with spacious decks offering a spa hot tub; ample seating and sunbathing areas.
Inside, Sis W boasts a outstanding craftsmanship and wood finishes. The formal dining area seats up to 10 guests, and the skylounge offers an ideal entertainment area.
Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Sis W can reach a top speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots.
Superyacht Sis W was listed with an asking price of $14.95 million.
