Arcon Yachts is a brand specialising in sales, charter and construction management, and today announced a new contract to build the latest superyacht in the Vivace 125 lines; revealing the true popularity behind the line in the process.

The sixth yacht in the line is scheduled for November 2017, but we won’t have to wait too long for more from the Vivace 125 range. The second hull will be launched this Spring, while the other three are under construction.

Arcon Yachts represented the client side during the stage of preparation of the contract and the elaboration of technical specifications. While the construction is underway, Arcon Yachts will act as the project manager.

This is an ongoing collaboration with Benetti, which would appear to have produced yachts such as Saladus in 2014 - the third yacht in the Classic Supreme Series. Construction of Benetti Novastar (Delfino 93 hull #10) was completed in 2015 and this year the Benetti Tradition Supreme 108 is set for delivery.