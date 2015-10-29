James Bond has inspired the suave and sophisticated since Fleming’s early inception of the spy novel, and with the new Spectre movie hitting cinemas this week, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to take a look at Skyfall.

Skyfall’s contemporary and luxurious interior can accommodate a party of 17 in seven staterooms, including a split-level main deck Master and full beam VIP stateroom. The Main Deck features a magnificent main salon, main dining, a stunning wine cellar and a wheel chair capable elevator. The upper deck features a panoramic sky lounge and an aft deck perfect for entertaining. The Sundeck is vast with a bar, hot tub, plunge pool and its ‘touch and go’ helicopter capability.



This 57.9m (190’) yacht built in 2010 offers incredible versatility with a draft of only 8’6” - which is perfect for the Bahamas - a top speed of 21 knots and a maximum economical range of 4600nm, she combines true ocean faring capability with the flexibility of reaching shallow secluded bays and marinas that are impossible for most yachts of this size.

Also on display will be the newly launched 48.7m (160’) classic yacht Clarity, which emerged from the Bilgin Yachts shipyard this year. Joining her will be yachts such as Gravitas, Imagine, Polly, Namoh, Halftime, Temptation and Precious Moments on the F Dock Ramp 17.