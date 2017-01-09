Available at the asking price of €8.85m, Regina entered the water in 2011 and recently benefitted from a major refit in 2016.

Shortly after her launch, she was featured in the 50th anniversary James Bond movie as the Chimera, the vessel which takes 007 and Bond Girl Bérénice Marlohe to Hashima Island, Japan.

The on-screen journey showcased the classic sophistication of life on-board, but the reality is far grander. The interior design is filled with mahogany, marble and onyx with space for up to twelve people on board in six spacious cabins.

Various indoor and outdoor areas provide ample space for relaxation and sunbathing as well as updated technology throughout, as well as jetskis and yacht toys included in the refit.