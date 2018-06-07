She is Feadship's largest yacht built to date and will now join Oceanco's Jubilee, in addition to Lürssen's Radiant and Ona, as current rank 32 in the Top 100 Yachts list. Known as Project 1007, her naval architecture was contributed by De Voogt and her interior design and exterior styling is by Michael Leach.

From a first look her sharp lines, sophisticated silhouette and striking size showcases a Feadship fleet member to be envied. While we look forward to her joining our Top 100 list, it is clear her imposing stature, will boast the largest yacht ever to come of Feadship this year.

Fluttering amongst the public domain is the owner's distinguished style and involvement, uniquely appointing their personal co-desiger Brian McCarthy inc. to evoke the owner's personal style sure to make this ocean home a gushing favourite to the industry.

While the 110-metre vision remains under wraps, with so much veiled from the public domain, these few initial moments caught reveal a striking balance of style, space and pure Feadship gold.

We'll be watching the yard closely for further news of this head turning vessel as we await her official launch, as one of the greatest masterpieces to leave Feadship this year.