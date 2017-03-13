Carlo Riva, founder of the Italian style idols, already had a project of this calibre in his mind in the ‘70s, and this spectacular design is the best birthday present that Ferretti Group could give him.

The new 50-metre Riva is the first born of the Riva Superyachts Division, and the heir to the celebrated “Caravelle”, “Atlantic”, “Marco Polo” and “Vespucci” motor yacht series, entirely customisable to meet the demands of owners in terms of layout and interior design.

She was the ‘star’ of a spectacular manoeuvre to enter the brand new and innovative premises for the Riva Superyachts Division at the Superyacht Yard in Ancona; reserved by Ferretti Group for the construction of its 28- to 90-metre yachts in light alloy, steel and fibreglass for the CRN, Pershing, Custom Line and Riva brands.

“Today was a memorable day for Riva, and we are happy we have started to write a new chapter in our history that began over a hundred years ago”, commented Alberto Galassi, CEO at Ferretti Group. “I am proud to be leading a group of true professionals who are turning the dream of Carlo Riva into something tangible.

“We took up his idea for an ambitious and adventurous feat of engineering and focused on building this magnificent fleet of superyachts in steel.

“The Riva 50m offers a superlative experience, with the mark of comfort, elegance and nautical art-values that have been the hallmark of the brand for the last 175 years. The new super yacht is a naval masterpiece offering superior quality and cutting edge design, incorporating the most innovative technological solutions with an unparalleled sense of elegance and style, to fulfil the expectations of any owner and conquer the sophisticated and demanding taste of future owners of a Riva yacht all around the world.”

Attention to detail and fidelity to the brand’s identity and is the result of the partnership linking Officina Italiana Design, the studio founded by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta that designs the entire Riva range, Riva SYD Engineering, the team of engineers that works on the engineering of the new Riva superyachts, and Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee.

The 50-metre Riva has 4 decks. The master suite on the main deck is preceded by a luxurious VIP cabin. There are another 4 VIP suites on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 12 people. The lower deck also houses the 4 cabins for the crew, with the captain’s cabin on the upper deck.

The sun deck is completed by a Jacuzzi, a sun pad and a generous area for dining and relaxing. The 50 metre Riva will be launched in 2018: another milestone event in the history of the brand and the yachting industry.