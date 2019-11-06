This week, the yard reported an incredible sales sheet of no less than five yacht sales in just a few weeks. With each Benetti sale falling within the respectable 38-50 metre field, the week following the 60th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show certainly brings cause for celebration to the iconic brand.

Among the yard’s recent sales can be proudly counted the FB 602, a 50 metre B.Now due for delivery in 2021. The B.Now 50m features a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and customizable layout – most notable for its extremely short delivery times, and exceptional design feats such as the seamless flow from main deck into panoramic Pool Lounge. This sale was reported by Benetti not long after the first B.Now was sold to a repeat Owner from the Middle East, marking the second contract in the daring new range to be signed.

“Our latest products have won over the international yacht market. These sales confirm the brand’s winning choice to add to the high-quality consolidated Made in Italy an international and increasingly innovative vision,” commented Franco Fusignani, Benetti’s CEO.

Benetti has also announced the sale of the second unit of Diamond 145, with Alex Krykanruk of Fraser brokering the deal. The BP002 is the second hull of this Class category flagship, measuring 44 metres in length and featuring celebrated Italian designer Giorgio Cassetta’s work on the exteriors, while Benetti’s in-house department will complete the interior design.

The third and fourth of Benetti’s five-sale streak both originate from the Oasis 40m range – hulls BO104 and BO105 respectively. The Oasis 40m is notable for its impressive range of up to 4,000 nautical miles at cruising speed; with an international design collaboration by Benetti, UK firm RWD and New York design house Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on interiors.

The fifth and final sale is that of the BF110, the latest hull of the popular 38.1m Fast 125 range. This marks the tenth hull in the line to be sold, and confirms Fusignani’s statement that, “Once again Benetti has managed to amaze with unprecedented innovation.”

The Oasis 40m is most notable for its combining the D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull with low drag, high efficiency carbon Azipull propulsion – giving a top speed of 24 knots, ease of manoeuvrability with reduced consumption and assured comfort.