The 43m displacement yacht can accommodate up to 11 guests in five cabins and is said to offer “all the space and volume of a 50-metre yacht without the burdens”.

She boasts a large sundeck with bar – perfect for cocktail parties during event charters, and a balcony from the owner’s suite, which is ideal for intimate breakfasts at sea.



Other highlights include a techno gym and sauna in the stern of the lower deck – an area which, with that classic CRN touch, opens directly onto the swimming platform.



Sofico features elegant exterior styling by CRN, with contemporary interior design by Zuccon International Project.



“Her interior uses Canaletto walnut and natural cherry wood,” explains her YPI Charter Marketing Broker, Carine Zanotti, “and that, together with the parquet flooring and inlays of silk carpeting really gives this yacht a warm, relaxing, rich ambiance.”



“Sofico is also extremely economical,” adds Carine. “She can run at an impressive 260-litres per hour on long trips, excellent for her size and great news for Charter guests. She works with a very professional crew of 10 and with Captain Steven Partridge at the Helm guests really are assured of an incomparable and memorable holiday experience.”

Sofico is available for charter in the West and East Mediterranean and is also open for Event Charters.

Sofico outstanding summer weekly rates for 2010

July and August

€130,000

Events & other summer months

€115,000