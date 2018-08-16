Years of research have proven a success; the problems of rough seas and high noise levels are addressed by the ingenious 24-metre solar yacht which is almost silent without any swaying motion, even in strong swells. The eco-friendly superyacht concept showcases a fusion of luxe in a more sustainable fashion with the combination of solar energy and an optimised Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) construction.

The SWATH design creates a smoother and quieter glide through the water even in tough weather conditions. The hull technology achieves a physical shaft decoupling that reduces the rolling and heeling of the yacht by up to 90 percent.

Dedication to sustainability is further showcased with all on board systems, which can use the sun as its primary energy source; the superyacht’s solar drive is environmentally friendly and extremely quiet.

“SolarImpact is synonymous with state-of-the-art in shipbuilding when it comes to fluid mechanics, highly efficient energy technologies, and sustainability”. Werner Vögeli, CEO of SolarImpact Yacht AG. “Our yacht concept avoids noise and CO2 emissions and is therefore an important step towards electric mobility in the maritime sector.”

The interior, designed by Marlena Ratajska, features four double staterooms and a master cabin which can accommodate up to ten guests across 340 square metres. SolarImpact energy is predominantly sourced from 300 m2 of solar cells with the addition of a diesel generator ensuring operating reliability in rougher weather conditions.

SolarImpact’s drive technology and energy supply were developed in collaboration with Austria‘s Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co.KG, a company known for developing highly efficient, ultra light, rechargeable battery packs. SolarImpact also works closely with the American supplier SunPower, whose solar cells currently have the highest possible efficiency. Solbian, a specialist supplier of flexible solar modules, uses these cells to produce the flexible panels that are installed on the yacht.

“Our yacht sets new standards when it comes to user-friendliness, convenience and individual freedom. At the same time it caters to a growing desire to trend towards moving one‘s centre of life permanently onto the water…” explains Werner Vögeli, CEO of SolarImpact Yacht AG.

SolarImpact Yacht AG will launch at the CYF from 11th to 16th September 2018 at the Palais stand (Palais 089 booth) where visitors can explore a virtual 3D model of the 24-metre solar yacht.