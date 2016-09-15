Elegant and timeless, Solaris is the epitome of what Princess Yachts set out to achieve with every build. The exceptional experience on board encapsulates the perfect family getaway, crafted by combining spacious exteriors and inviting custom interiors by Mark Berryman.

The intelligent layout of Solaris features notable accommodation elements such as double Master cabins, cinema, full-size gym and vast deck space, with ample room for up 12 guests to enjoy life on board.

The very experience of being on board is structured with the spacious layout, but brought to life with a vast selection of the latest water-toys, as well as fold-down balconies and reading corners for those in search of a slower pace.

Preparing for arrival at the Monaco Yacht Show with central agents for charter Imperial Yachts, Solaris is refined as she is elegant and a must-see at the superyacht showcase coming this month (28th-1st September).