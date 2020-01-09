Here Comes The Sun, the largest of the Limited Edition Amels vessels, enjoyed a glittering summer of show having been exhibited at Monaco before joining Damen’s Joy Rider at Fort Lauderdale. Listed for €155,000,000, her sale was brokered by Stuart Larsen and Dennis Frederiksen of Fraser Yachts.

With an exterior penned by Tim Heywood and an interior fitted by Winch Design, she is a formidable statement of sea-faring luxury. The 83-metre superyacht naturally offers her guests ample space throughout, with a gross tonnage of 2827GT. The outdoor areas offer a buzz of entertainment, from the huge sundeck to the Jacuzzi and infinity pool. The Amels superyacht also features a spacious Beach Club which has been fitted with fold-down terraces on both starboard and port sides as well as a drop down stern.

Above all else, the voluminous Here Comes The Sun has been designed with a family-centric approach, focusing on comfort and fun. This can be seen in the large spaces both indoor and outdoor, while she also packs an enviable treasure trove of water toys.

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated when chartering, while a further six can be added when in private usage. The guests are treated to the finest levels of hospitality, including fine dining and an al fresco cuisine on the Bridge Deck. Across the six decks there are seven guest pantry and service areas, and her Zero Speed stabilisers ensure these areas are enjoyed with no disruption to comfort.

Here Comes The Sun wasn’t the only Amels giant to be turning heads in December. We also saw the largest volume Amels superyacht hit the water as a 78-metre Custom Hull with a Gross Tonnage of 2,850 hit the water, moving the Dutch builder’s outfitting facility to complete her construction.