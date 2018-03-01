Built by Heesen in 1990, she is a Dutch classic. However, having received her most recent and rerefit in 2017, she gloats a sleek and cutting edge sophistication that stands out from the crowd as a modern vessel.

The fully-decked and divine superyacht features three spacious decks and offers an inspired level of elegance and comfort. Her well-planned layout offers both privacy and areas for gathering.

Designed by Tui Pranich, her stunning contemporary interior creates a bright and relaxed atmosphere on board. The luxury yacht welcomes 11 guests in five sumptuous staterooms. The Heesen built master suite is resplendent, allowing for superb panoramic views while lying in the king-size bed; she also boasts a lavish en-suite bath. Her additional staterooms include a king-bed stateroom, two queen-bed staterooms and a twin-bed stateroom with a Pullman.

The outdoor living areas on board her majestic space personify luxury — guests can enjoy dining alfresco, soaking in the Jacuzzi or becoming sun-kissed on the various lounge spots. The vessel deck is a compact, toy free space, thanks to tender and toy storage on the main deck aft, allowing guests to take full advantage of the numerous outdoor living areas.

M/Y At Last will continue her spectacular charter program under a new captain and crew. She will be heading to The Bahamas and Caribbean to take on the glistening island waters in style and ease.