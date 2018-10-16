St. David was built in 2008 by Italian shipyard Benetti and was awarded ‘Best Charter Yacht’ by Robb Report in 2009. Just one look at her stand out exterior, toys and tenders and stylish interior space, it is easy to see why.

Since being listed with West Nautical in 2015, St. David underwent an extensive six-month refit in Carrara Italy in 2017 to provide maximum versatility and operational efficiency, revamping her with a welcomed update for the superyacht world. She has been maintained in pristine condition following new paintwork, all new glass, polished interior marble and fresh varnish work, renewed sundeck areas along with new exterior marble countertops and additional extensive technical work. Gleamingly updated and raring to go, it is no surpise St. David caught the eye of her new owners.

A step inside, the vessel really comes alive. Think a ‘geometric’ interior and streamlined exterior styled by English yacht designer, Andrew Winch. In typical Winch fashion, she features three stunning teak decks with significant volume and a carefully designed arrangement that feels both homely and inviting as well as glamorously adorned.

Intricate details throughout continue to showcase Winch craftsmanship; beautiful mosaic floors, sculptured tables that rise and fall, detailed marquetry and a magnificent sweeping spiral staircase. The Baroque style architecture and Italian Riviera resonance create a lavish atmosphere on board. A floating staircase spanning three decks is topped by a skylight that peeks into the bottom of the sun-deck pool, whilst pops of colour create a balanced composition.

St. David can accommodate up to twelve guests in a luxury six-stateroom layout including a master suite, one VIP stateroom and four double guest retreats. The superyacht features an outdoor cinema, a private nightclub, sun deck pool, large sun lounging area and an extensive list of tenders and toys, perfect for a family at sea.

Gathering a profusion of public interest at the Monaco Yacht Show 2018, St. David was sold to her new owner swiftly.

Kurt Fraser, Commercial Director of West Nautical shares a statement; "St David has been a wonderful yacht for West Nautical to represent and we are thrilled that the new owner has chosen West Nautical to continue operational management and that we will have an opportunity to participate of his and his family’s enjoyment of what is a beautiful and very popular yacht.”

He continues; “The yacht will now undergo a short technical refit in Carrara Italy and will then reposition to the Indian Ocean where the owner intends to spend some time on board, make her available for charter, and then decide on what enhancements he would like to make.”

We can't wait to see her stunning silhouette underway in this arresting destination and look forward to embarking on St. David's charter adventures in the near future.