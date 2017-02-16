Shipyard Christensen's 'I Love This Boat' offers luxurious accommodations for up to 10 guests in five impressive staterooms, including a full-beam master stateroom, located forward on the main deck, and four additional staterooms, including two queen staterooms and two twin cabins.

This tri-deck world cruiser was built to circumnavigate the world; with distinctive features able to facilitate fishing and other activities from the large aft platform, which is an expansive space that generously allows life to be enjoyed outdoors.

The aft deck offers a covered, spacious area for relaxing, dining and entertaining. A large teak table has seating for 10 guests and a fully equipped bar perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The sundeck of 'I Love This Boat' is accessed mid-ship starboard side via a wide staircase from the bridge deck. Her Jacuzzi easily sits 10 adults and the large bar with six barstools features a Rum Runner machine for constant frozen beverage service. Forward of the bridge is an oversized sunpad that will accommodate four or more guests.