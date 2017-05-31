While her construction may have been by the people responsible for the ‘Green Voyager’, her design, naval architecture and interior were created by forward-thinking Dutch design studio Vripack. This stripped back, elegant and sophisticated motor yacht found her way to the water in 2012 and has since enjoyed a long and successful career on the water.

Her interior carries on the trend of simplicity in style and brings about an idyllic way to live on the water, with ample space for entertaining, relaxing and dining for up to 10 guests in five cabins.

Originally listed at an asking price of $11,950,000, superyacht Star was co-central with Fraser Yachts and Denison Yacht Sales with Northrop & Johnson representing the buyer.