Measuring 74.50-metres, Enigma made her way to the water at the Blohm + Voss shipyard 26 years ago and, following an extensive refit in 2009, is more of an icon today than ever before. The exterior styling - drawn by Martin Francis Design - features curved glass as a signature, but this not only gives a distinctive look but hints at the unparalleled experience of being on board.

Ahead of her time in more ways than one, Enigma is also an engineering marvel with a cruising speed of 18 knots and an efficient hydrofoil, easily tackling a range of 4,000 nautical miles in complete comfort. With room on board for 14 guests in 6 cabins, the spacious interior merges with the huge external areas to create a lifestyle par excellence in an unconventional layout.

The entire upper deck is dedicated to the owner, and features an enviable private lounge and outside dining area. The panoramic deck above is another notable design feature of Enigma, offering both a salon and a gym. Enigma is an incredible example of marine creativity, and an ideal opportunity for a new owner to cruise the world in style.