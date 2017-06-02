With the sale of Solandge taking place in March, Moran Yacht & Ship has sold yet another Lürssen-built superyacht which, while delivered in 2009, has maintained its remarkable style. A venerable explorer, the range of Northern Star provides those on board with endless opportunities in terms of both destination and lifestyle.

Her interior encapsulates a stately comfort with a sense of home-on-the-water, however for a closer look, click here to read our in-depth insight into life on Northern Star. This is the last chance to view her interior before she heads into an extensive refit program this summer.

Once the refit is complete, Northern Star will then return to the market for charter this winter across the Caribbean with Moran Yacht & Ship. The sale of Solandge and Northern Star represent an impressive combined asking price of €238,000,000, just two of the announcements to emerge from the global brokerage house this year.