With the new pontoon development now well underway, as well as a mass cleanout of the main sheds, Solent Refit are tripling productivity and reorganising the positioning of yachts in their facilities to allow bigger and better projects into the yard.

Solent Refit will also be installing a helipad at the base to allow helicopters a faster access to the facilities and slipway instead of landing on the main pontoon.

A number of new projects will be arriving at the yard, including four vessels over 38m currently under construction and the pending arrival of two superyacht projects over 100m.

The J Class Association has also selected Solent Refit as their base for the planned Solent Regatta; seeing a fleet of J Class yachts and their motherships take over from the 18th-20th of July.