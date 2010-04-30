The refit facility on Southampton Water opened in September 2009 and features a large capacity 1500 ton horizontal slipway capable of lifting yachts of up to 70m. Since opening, Solent Refit has worked on superyachts of up to 60m in length, and there are currently several large yachts at the facility.



With a high-quality, purpose built rail transfer system, vessels can be easily moved from the slipway to locations for longer term periods of work out of the water. There is 10,000sqm of undercover work areas for superyacht projects requiring protection from the weather.

Solent Refit offers unrestricted access direct from Southampton Water at all states of the tide, with no sills or obstacles blocking the main slipway. The independent refit facility also provides large working pontoons, offering 14 service berths for superyachts up to 100m with road access.

Southampton Water’s unusual double high tide gives an additional safety margin, providing a longer time at top tide to lift and slip superyachts straight from deep water into the yard. Safety checks are completed at every stage of the process, with professional divers on station throughout.

Captains and owners can bring in their preferred contractors to carry out refit projects in the facility for repair or maintenance work. The site is managed by Yacht Project Associates, who are on hand for comprehensive project management; help with contracting specialised work and logistical management for each superyacht prior to their arrival.

The Solent Refit site forms part of the Hythe Marine Park, one of the area's most successful marine business parks, home to Palmer Johnson UK and a host of other UK marine companies. With numerous superyachts having visited the site, the new Southampton refit facility is ideal for superyachts en route through the Solent area.